Greg Norman Thinks a Lot of Greg Norman: Now that he's gone from LIV, the Saudi-funded upstart golf league's failure to attract TV ratings and losses exceeding $600 million have not dampened Greg Norman's admiration of himself. “The voice of the critic is far louder than the voice of the advocate,” he said. “And I use that as my pillar of strength.”
The 16th at Augusta has provided its share of memories that one was thankful to be able to see live.
Tiger's moon putt from the fringe.
Greg Norman's drive into the water.
Only one way to recover from that sort of wetdown.
Hook up with the crown prince of a desert kingdom.
posted by beaverboard at 01:37 PM on November 20, 2025