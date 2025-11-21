November 20, 2025

Greg Norman Thinks a Lot of Greg Norman: Now that he's gone from LIV, the Saudi-funded upstart golf league's failure to attract TV ratings and losses exceeding $600 million have not dampened Greg Norman's admiration of himself. “The voice of the critic is far louder than the voice of the advocate,” he said. “And I use that as my pillar of strength.”

posted by rcade to golf at 12:29 PM - 1 comment