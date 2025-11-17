CFL Pickem: Grey Cup Sunday: The Saskatchewan Roughriders face the Montreal Alouettes tonight at Princess Auto Stadium in Winnipeg for the Grey Cup. The game airs in the U.S. on CBS Sports Network and in Canada on TSN/RDS/CTV. Make your picks, final Canadian football diehards.
My picks:
Alouettes by 4 (lock)
posted by ic23b at 01:57 PM on November 16, 2025
My picks:
Roughriders by 5 (lock)
posted by tommybiden at 02:27 PM on November 16, 2025
My picks:
Roughriders by 13 (lock)
posted by rcade at 12:50 PM on November 16, 2025