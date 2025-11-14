The Faroe Islands are still in the World Cup hunt:: A nicely-illustrated profile of the Faroe Islands' soccer team prior to their away match against Croatia in World Cup qualifying. The Faroese team recently defeated the Czech Republic and have shown surprisingly well for part-timers from a nation of only 55,000 souls. (NYT gift link)
Great read. Wonder if they take any friendlies at Henningsvaer.
(Option: disregard the accompanying tabloid hysteria)
posted by beaverboard at 01:24 PM on November 13, 2025