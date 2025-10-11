November 08, 2025

CFL Pickem Week 23: And Then There Were 4: Today's CFL playoffs decide the teams that will play in the 112th Grey Cup. Montreal faces Hamilton at 3:00 Eastern and B.C. faces Saskatchewan at 6:30 Eastern. I expanded my lead in the pickem standings by hitting both locks with exact scores. Make your picks.

posted by rcade to football at 07:56 AM - 3 comments