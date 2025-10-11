November 08, 2025

CFL Pickem Week 23: And Then There Were 4: Today's CFL playoffs decide the teams that will play in the 112th Grey Cup. Montreal faces Hamilton at 3:00 Eastern and B.C. faces Saskatchewan at 6:30 Eastern. I expanded my lead in the pickem standings by hitting both locks with exact scores. Make your picks.

posted by rcade to football at 07:56 AM - 3 comments

My picks:

Alouettes by 7
Roughriders by 3

posted by rcade at 07:59 AM on November 08, 2025

My picks:

Tiger-Cats by 9 (lock)
Lions by 10 (lock)

posted by tommybiden at 09:41 AM on November 08, 2025

My picks:

Tiger-Cats by 4 (lock)
Roughriders by 5 (lock)

posted by ic23b at 02:30 PM on November 08, 2025

