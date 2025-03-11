October 31, 2025

CFL Pickem Week 22: Hello Playoffs: The CFL playoffs begin Saturday with Winnipeg vs. Montreal at 2 p.m. Eastern followed by Calgary at B.C. at 5:30 p.m. I'm leading the pickem standings by only 12 after Tommybiden outscored me by 28. Make your picks.

posted by rcade to football at 06:29 PM - 5 comments

Rogers, the link just shows a blank page for me

For now:
Montreal by 11 (lock)

British Columbia by 11 (lock)

posted by tommybiden at 06:47 PM on October 31, 2025

My picks:

Alouettes by 9 (lock)
Lions by 3 (lock)

Going with the favorites after picking too many dogs.

posted by rcade at 07:09 PM on October 31, 2025

It should be working now. Had to take a drive out of my newly dead HP Omen to get my site files and fix the bug.

posted by rcade at 07:10 PM on October 31, 2025

My picks:

Alouettes by 7 (lock)
Stampeders by 3 (lock)

posted by ic23b at 07:27 PM on October 31, 2025

Working now, thanks!!

My picks:

Alouettes by 11 (lock)
Lions by 11 (lock)

posted by tommybiden at 10:47 AM on November 01, 2025

You're not logged in. Please log in or register.