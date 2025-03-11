CFL Pickem Week 22: Hello Playoffs: The CFL playoffs begin Saturday with Winnipeg vs. Montreal at 2 p.m. Eastern followed by Calgary at B.C. at 5:30 p.m. I'm leading the pickem standings by only 12 after Tommybiden outscored me by 28. Make your picks.
My picks:
Alouettes by 9 (lock)
Lions by 3 (lock)
Going with the favorites after picking too many dogs.
posted by rcade at 07:09 PM on October 31, 2025
It should be working now. Had to take a drive out of my newly dead HP Omen to get my site files and fix the bug.
posted by rcade at 07:10 PM on October 31, 2025
My picks:
Alouettes by 7 (lock)
Stampeders by 3 (lock)
posted by ic23b at 07:27 PM on October 31, 2025
Working now, thanks!!
My picks:
Alouettes by 11 (lock)
Lions by 11 (lock)
posted by tommybiden at 10:47 AM on November 01, 2025
Rogers, the link just shows a blank page for me
For now:
Montreal by 11 (lock)
British Columbia by 11 (lock)
posted by tommybiden at 06:47 PM on October 31, 2025