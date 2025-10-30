Blue Jays fall to L.A. Dodgers in 18 innings after dramatic Freddie Freeman walkoff homer: A stunning afternoon gave way to early evening here in Southern California and finally ended just before midnight local time, giving the reigning champion Dodgers a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven 121st edition of the Fall Classic.
posted by tommybiden to baseball at 03:07 PM - 5 comments
I made it to the 15th inning before calling it a night. What a series!
posted by rcade at 10:53 AM on October 29, 2025
Last night was the Vladdy Jr game.
posted by NoMich at 11:11 AM on October 29, 2025
I thought about bed after 11th, 13th, 16th, but dug deep and got the complete game.
For those interested in such matters, Game 4 was 3 hours & 45 minutes shorter (9 innings fewer, as well).
posted by tommybiden at 01:17 PM on October 29, 2025
I fell asleep on the couch in I'm not sure what inning, but I woke up right before Freeman hit his walk-off. Very happy to see the Jays bounce back last night. These last two or three games should be be fun!
posted by bender at 01:21 PM on October 29, 2025
I clung to hope, feeling that under the circumstances, the Jays really had to win that game.
Worried that the Dodgers have more they can draw on as the teams try to recover from last night.
Wouldn't surprise me if Ohtani went out and threw a landmark game tonight.
posted by beaverboard at 05:38 PM on October 28, 2025