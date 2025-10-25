October 24, 2025

CFL Pickem Week 21: Mostly Seeded: The last week of the CFL regular season decides the East Division winner. Hamilton and Montreal are both 10-7 as they play Ottawa and Winnipeg, respectively. The Redblacks have nothing to play for (advantage Hamilton) but Winnipeg can't climb in the standings and might rest for the playoffs (advantage Montreal). I'm leading the pickem standings as the contest heads to the postseason. Make your picks.

posted by rcade to football at 01:33 PM - 3 comments