CFL Pickem Week 21: Mostly Seeded: The last week of the CFL regular season decides the East Division winner. Hamilton and Montreal are both 10-7 as they play Ottawa and Winnipeg, respectively. The Redblacks have nothing to play for (advantage Hamilton) but Winnipeg can't climb in the standings and might rest for the playoffs (advantage Montreal). I'm leading the pickem standings as the contest heads to the postseason. Make your picks.
My picks:
Tiger-Cats by 18 (lock)
Stampeders by 16 (lock)
Blue Bombers by 14 (lock)
Lions by 12 (lock)
posted by tommybiden at 02:24 PM on October 24, 2025
My picks:
Tiger-Cats by 6 (lock)
Elks by 3 (lock)
Alouettes by 8 (lock)
Roughriders by 3 (lock)
posted by ic23b at 04:08 PM on October 24, 2025
My picks:
Tiger-Cats by 13
Elks by 7
Blue Bombers by 13
Lions by 7
No locks. Too scared of final-week weirdness.
posted by rcade at 01:34 PM on October 24, 2025