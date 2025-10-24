Portland Trail Blazers coach Chauncey Billups charged in illegal poker operation tied to Mafia: Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier and former Cleveland Cavaliers player and assistant coach Damon Jones were also charged in a separate but related illegal gambling case.
posted by NoMich to basketball at 10:00 AM - 6 comments
It would be interesting to know if Billups was a habitual gambler during his playing games. Organized crime is very good at getting its hooks into pro athletes that gamble, and lose, a lot. It would be strange thinking if he somehow decided just now to work with a crime syndicate this late in his life.
posted by NoMich at 01:45 PM on October 23, 2025
On October 9, rcade posted, For the Love of God Stop Betting Parlays:
Is rcade gifted with powers of seeing the future? If so, can we talk before the world series starts?
It looks like law enforcement has decided to try to do something about gambling. The illegal poker games apparently relied on the cooperation of several people, and they could be infiltrated. Abuse or fraud in the on line gambling services will be much harder to detect and prove, but sooner or later someone or some group will get greedy, push too hard, and will get caught. The effect on sports in general will be bad, and the effect upon whatever league is involved could be catastrophic.
posted by Howard_T at 03:02 PM on October 23, 2025
If the bets don't hit, you must acquit
posted by tron7 at 04:34 PM on October 23, 2025
"sooner or later someone or some group will get greedy, push too hard, and will get caught."
Sure hope that's true when it comes to US politics.
posted by scully at 06:57 PM on October 23, 2025
"The fraud is mindboggling," FBI Director Kash Patel said at a news conference in Brooklyn announcing the charges. "We're talking about tens of millions of dollars in theft, in fraud, in robbery."
Gonna give Patel a pass on calling tens of millions in fraud mind boggling. He's only been part of the current adminstration for a few months. He's not used to the scale yet.
posted by beaverboard at 07:33 PM on October 23, 2025
The degree of stupid for anyone employed in the NBA to risk careers by gambling is mindboggling to say the least.
posted by tommybiden at 01:14 PM on October 23, 2025