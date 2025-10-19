The Greatest MLB Playoff Performance Ever: Shohei Ohtani pitches 6 shutout innings, strikes out 10 batters, and smashes 3 HRs (one of which left Dodger Stadium) to complete the series sweep against the Milwaukee Brewers. The Dodgers' gamble on Ohtani pays off.
I remember being fed up with MLB in the early 1990's when the average player salary hit 1 million.
But after last night, all I could think of was: how can you even put a dollar amount on a guy like that?
posted by beaverboard at 11:25 PM on October 18, 2025
Good Lord, that's impressive.
As easy as it is to get into Busch these days it's a bit shameful I haven't seen Shohei live. I'm gonna have to make a point to catch the Dodgers when they swing through town next year.
posted by Ufez Jones at 12:21 PM on October 18, 2025