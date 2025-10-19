October 17, 2025

CFL Pickem Week 20: Playoffs Approacheth: The Canadian Football League returns with Winnipeg and Calgary looking to earn playoff spots. The Stampeders get in with a win Saturday night or a loss by B.C. or Winnipeg. Winnipeg gets in with a win by B.C. Somehow they don't need their own win on Friday night in any scenario. I'm leading the pickem standings. Make your picks.

posted by rcade to football at 10:45 AM - 3 comments