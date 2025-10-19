CFL Pickem Week 20: Playoffs Approacheth: The Canadian Football League returns with Winnipeg and Calgary looking to earn playoff spots. The Stampeders get in with a win Saturday night or a loss by B.C. or Winnipeg. Winnipeg gets in with a win by B.C. Somehow they don't need their own win on Friday night in any scenario. I'm leading the pickem standings. Make your picks.
My picks:
Blue Bombers by 11 (lock)
Lions by 14 (lock)
Alouettes by 22 (lock)
Stampeders by 17 (lock)
posted by tommybiden at 12:01 PM on October 17, 2025
My picks:
Roughriders by 5 (lock)
Lions by 7 (lock)
Alouettes by 8 (lock)
Stampeders by 10 (lock)
posted by ic23b at 05:51 PM on October 17, 2025
My picks:
Blue Bombers by 7
Lions by 14 (lock)
Redblacks by 3
Stampeders by 13 (lock)
I must do more damage to my score picking Ottawa than any other team. Go Redblacks!
posted by rcade at 10:51 AM on October 17, 2025