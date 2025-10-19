October 17, 2025

CFL Pickem Week 20: Playoffs Approacheth: The Canadian Football League returns with Winnipeg and Calgary looking to earn playoff spots. The Stampeders get in with a win Saturday night or a loss by B.C. or Winnipeg. Winnipeg gets in with a win by B.C. Somehow they don't need their own win on Friday night in any scenario. I'm leading the pickem standings. Make your picks.

posted by rcade to football at 10:45 AM - 3 comments

My picks:

Blue Bombers by 7
Lions by 14 (lock)
Redblacks by 3
Stampeders by 13 (lock)

I must do more damage to my score picking Ottawa than any other team. Go Redblacks!

posted by rcade at 10:51 AM on October 17, 2025

My picks:

Blue Bombers by 11 (lock)
Lions by 14 (lock)
Alouettes by 22 (lock)
Stampeders by 17 (lock)

posted by tommybiden at 12:01 PM on October 17, 2025

My picks:

Roughriders by 5 (lock)
Lions by 7 (lock)
Alouettes by 8 (lock)
Stampeders by 10 (lock)

posted by ic23b at 05:51 PM on October 17, 2025

You're not logged in. Please log in or register.