'What a legend': Hockey world reacts as McDavid signs astonishing contract with Oilers: Connor McDavid has signed an astonishing two-year contract at his current rate of $12.5 million with the Edmonton Oilers, multiple sources now report.
The contract is way, way lower than any fan or pundit predicted and represents a massive statement about McDavid’s desire to win a Cup in the next three years in Edmonton.
posted by tommybiden to hockey at 02:50 PM - 2 comments
Having watched the Oilers eliminate the Stars each of the past two seasons, barf.
Great for Edmonton and their fans, though.
posted by Ufez Jones at 04:39 PM on October 06, 2025
Good for him. He still makes a ton of money per season but gives Edmonton 2 seasons to get their shit together and get him and the other stars on the team some real help in other positions. "Can't do it in the next 2 seasons? Later."
posted by NoMich at 03:03 PM on October 06, 2025