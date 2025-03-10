The Misogynistic Abuse Towards Rory McIlroy’s Wife at the Ryder Cup Is Deeper Than Golf: If you need more evidence that our culture is becoming more misogynistic in 2025, just look at Rory McIlroy’s wife’s Ryder Cup experience.
Fuck me running. It just keeps getting worse.
posted by yerfatma at 10:58 AM on October 02, 2025
I knew fuckery was afoot when Trump showed up for the event on Thursday during lunch time.
posted by NoMich at 11:19 AM on October 02, 2025
We really live in a shitty timeline. We are overrun by shitheel misogynistic bros who have been emboldened by high profile influencers and many of our "leaders" to show their entire ass gleefully at every opportunity.
posted by tahoemoj at 07:44 PM on October 01, 2025