How women's soccer exploded in the UK during World War One: and how it was banned by the FA soon afterwards, despite crowds up to 50,000. A short documentary from the Imperial War Museum.
So great, thanks.
posted by beaverboard at 01:20 PM on September 26, 2025
I'd read something about this in passing a long time ago (Jonathan Wilson perhaps?) and will definitely check this out!
posted by yerfatma at 02:23 PM on September 26, 2025
Ooh, only 18 minutes long. I'll definitely watch this later today.
posted by NoMich at 06:34 AM on September 26, 2025