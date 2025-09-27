September 25, 2025

CFL Pickem Week 17: Everybody Rae Dawn Chong Tonight: Calgary faces Montreal Friday night in the start of the CFL's sixteenth week. Hamilton visits Winnipeg Saturday in another game with big playoff implications. I'm leading the pickem standings after a dismal three-point week. Make your picks in honor of Edmonton's own 1980s It Girl and Chris Pratt discoverer.

posted by rcade to football at 05:00 PM - 3 comments