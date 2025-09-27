CFL Pickem Week 17: Everybody Rae Dawn Chong Tonight: Calgary faces Montreal Friday night in the start of the CFL's sixteenth week. Hamilton visits Winnipeg Saturday in another game with big playoff implications. I'm leading the pickem standings after a dismal three-point week. Make your picks in honor of Edmonton's own 1980s It Girl and Chris Pratt discoverer.
My picks:
Alouettes by 10 (lock)
Lions by 17 (lock)
Tiger-Cats by 8 (lock)
Roughriders by 13 (lock)
My Costanza is looking slightly less embarrassing.
posted by tommybiden at 05:22 PM on September 25, 2025
My picks:
Alouettes by 6 (lock)
Lions by 11 (lock)
Blue Bombers by 4
Roughriders by 5
posted by ic23b at 08:17 PM on September 25, 2025
My picks:
Alouettes by 10
Lions by 14 (lock)
Tiger-Cats by 3
Roughriders by 7 (lock)
posted by rcade at 05:04 PM on September 25, 2025