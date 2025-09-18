September 18, 2025

CFL Pickem Week 16: Argo Naut Yourself: The CFL returns this weekend with Friday and Saturday night doubleheaders. BC quarterback Nathan Rourke plays tomorrow night and is just 38 passing yards from breaking the record for a Canadian, which Russ Jackson had held since I was two years old. Standings.

posted by rcade to football at 03:40 PM - 6 comments

My picks:

Alouettes by 14 (lock)
Stampeders by 3
Redblacks by 3
Tiger-Cats by 13 (lock)

posted by rcade at 03:41 PM on September 18, 2025

My picks:

Argonauts by 4
Stampeders by 4
Blue Bombers by 4
Tiger-Cats by 11 (lock)

posted by ic23b at 05:24 PM on September 18, 2025

Revised picks:

Alouettes by 15 (lock)
Stampeders by 4
Redblacks by 4
Tiger-Cats by 14 (lock)

Testing this form.

posted by rcade at 05:46 PM on September 18, 2025

I think submissions are fixed. I linked them to the wrong post.

posted by rcade at 05:47 PM on September 18, 2025

My picks:

Argonauts by 10 (lock)
Lions by 12 (lock)
Blue Bombers by 10 (lock)

I Argo Naut'ed myself once, it was painful.

posted by tommybiden at 06:00 PM on September 18, 2025

Revised picks:

Tiger-Cats by 14 (lock)

posted by tommybiden at 06:01 PM on September 18, 2025

