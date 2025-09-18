CFL Pickem Week 16: Argo Naut Yourself: The CFL returns this weekend with Friday and Saturday night doubleheaders. BC quarterback Nathan Rourke plays tomorrow night and is just 38 passing yards from breaking the record for a Canadian, which Russ Jackson had held since I was two years old. Standings.
My picks:
Argonauts by 4
Stampeders by 4
Blue Bombers by 4
Tiger-Cats by 11 (lock)
posted by ic23b at 05:24 PM on September 18, 2025
Revised picks:
Alouettes by 15 (lock)
Stampeders by 4
Redblacks by 4
Tiger-Cats by 14 (lock)
posted by rcade at 05:46 PM on September 18, 2025
I think submissions are fixed. I linked them to the wrong post.
posted by rcade at 05:47 PM on September 18, 2025
My picks:
Argonauts by 10 (lock)
Lions by 12 (lock)
Blue Bombers by 10 (lock)
I Argo Naut'ed myself once, it was painful.
posted by tommybiden at 06:00 PM on September 18, 2025
Revised picks:
Tiger-Cats by 14 (lock)
posted by tommybiden at 06:01 PM on September 18, 2025
My picks:
Alouettes by 14 (lock)
Stampeders by 3
Redblacks by 3
Tiger-Cats by 13 (lock)
posted by rcade at 03:41 PM on September 18, 2025