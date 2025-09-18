Monday night magnified Tom Brady's conflict of interest: From the moment Tom Brady both took the job as the No. 1 analyst at Fox while also trying to buy a piece of the Raiders, the conflict of interest was lurking. It became obvious on Monday night, with the video of Brady embedded in the Raiders’ coaching box, wearing a headset and watching a tablet.
Ah don't worry about it. The Raiders are the least of Tom's problematic partners this week!
posted by yerfatma at 02:34 PM on September 17, 2025
Is it true that all attendees to the tournament will receive bandsaws or just the journalists?
Honestly, how much money is enough?
posted by tommybiden at 01:13 PM on September 18, 2025
In the current moment, conflict of interest is the soup du jour.
Not sure why Tom wanted to buy into that team to begin with. There must be better ownership opportunities elsewhere.
The time to buy a piece of the Raiders was before they moved to Vegas, when their franchise valuation and operating revenue were rock bottom. Then let the Nevada tide lift your boat like it did Mark Davis'.
posted by beaverboard at 10:23 AM on September 17, 2025