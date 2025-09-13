CFL Pickem Week 15: Everything's Coming Up Saskatchewan: There are CFL doubleheaders on Friday and Saturday night, beginning at 7 p.m. Eastern tonight with Winnipeg at Hamilton. Only three teams have winning records in the league, which seems like a statistical outlier to me. Current standings have me in the lead. Hooray self!
My picks:
Tiger-Cats by 10
Redblacks by 3
Argonauts by 3
Roughriders by 14 (lock)
posted by rcade at 12:39 PM on September 12, 2025
My picks:
Tiger-Cats by 4
Redblacks by 3
Argonauts by 3
Roughriders by 19 (lock)
posted by ic23b at 03:47 PM on September 12, 2025
My picks:
Blue Bombers by 10 (lock)
Lions by 20 (lock)
Argonauts by 15 (lock)
Alouettes by 10 (lock)
You can ship the Costanza any time, rcade!
posted by tommybiden at 12:16 PM on September 12, 2025