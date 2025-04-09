September 03, 2025

CFL Pickem Week 14: The Other Saturday Football: Canadian football returns Friday night with B.C./Ottawa followed by a Saturday tripleheader. Four teams are 6-5 or 5-6 so it might be a good time to stack up some wins (pickem standings). Good luck, CFL! My first-hand knowledge of how teams are playing is about to drop precipitously.

posted by rcade to football at 04:33 PM - 3 comments