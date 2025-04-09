CFL Pickem Week 14: The Other Saturday Football: Canadian football returns Friday night with B.C./Ottawa followed by a Saturday tripleheader. Four teams are 6-5 or 5-6 so it might be a good time to stack up some wins (pickem standings). Good luck, CFL! My first-hand knowledge of how teams are playing is about to drop precipitously.
My picks:
Lions by 17 (lock)
Tiger-Cats by 14 (lock)
Blue Bombers by 16 (lock)
Stampeders by 15 (lock)
posted by tommybiden at 05:28 PM on September 03, 2025
My picks:
Lions by 7 (lock)
Alouettes by 3
Roughriders by 5 (lock)
Stampeders by 12 (lock)
posted by ic23b at 10:08 PM on September 03, 2025
My picks:
Lions by 20 (lock)
Alouettes by 3
Roughriders by 14 (lock)
Elks by 3
Feeling the Elk. May delete later.
posted by rcade at 04:37 PM on September 03, 2025