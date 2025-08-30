August 28, 2025

CFL Pickem Week 13: Happy Labour Day: The CFL has a special Labour Day schedule of games on Sunday and Monday, starting with Winnipeg at Saskatchewan on Sunday. All three games are on CBS Sports in the U.S. and TSN in Canada. Our pickem is a five-point race led by Ic23b over myself (standings). Make your picks.

5 comments

My picks:

Roughriders by 5 (lock)
Tiger-Cats by 7 (lock)
Stampeders by 10 (lock)

posted by rcade at 03:19 PM on August 28, 2025

My picks:

Blue Bombers by 8 (lock)
Argonauts by 8 (lock)

posted by tommybiden at 05:32 PM on August 28, 2025

Revised picks:

Elks by 8 (lock)

It's Road Warriors Labour Day Weekend

The Banjo Bowl

The Battle of the Q.E.W.

The Labour Day Classic

posted by tommybiden at 05:34 PM on August 28, 2025

My picks:

Tiger-Cats by 9 (lock)
Stampeders by 13 (lock)

posted by ic23b at 06:17 PM on August 28, 2025

Revised picks:

Roughriders by 6 (lock)

posted by ic23b at 06:18 PM on August 28, 2025

