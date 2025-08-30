August 28, 2025

CFL Pickem Week 13: Happy Labour Day: The CFL has a special Labour Day schedule of games on Sunday and Monday, starting with Winnipeg at Saskatchewan on Sunday. All three games are on CBS Sports in the U.S. and TSN in Canada. Our pickem is a five-point race led by Ic23b over myself (standings). Make your picks.

posted by rcade to football at 03:15 PM - 5 comments