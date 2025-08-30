THE ROAD TO COOPERSTOWN PODCAST: Excellent interview style podcast featuring MLB hall of famers.
I haven't listened to that one yet, but the guys do talk about things. Mostly about coming up in baseball, but if they're enough of a character, they'll get into the good stories.
posted by NoMich at 09:07 PM on August 26, 2025
Subscribed! Love me some Bert Blylevin. I see Adrian Beltre is also a past guest. Belter is one of my favorite players of all time.
posted by rcade at 02:01 PM on August 27, 2025
My guess is probably not, but does Wade discuss the legendary 107-beer flight?
posted by Ufez Jones at 07:17 PM on August 26, 2025