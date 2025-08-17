CFL Pickem Week 11: The Week of Blown Locks: The CFL Pickem resumes tonight with the Friday night tilt between two two-win teams: Toronto and Edmonton. Nobody scored a point last week because we all blew up so many locks (standings). Ouch!
My picks:
Argonauts by 10 (lock)
Roughriders by 10 (lock)
Lions by 10 (lock)
posted by tommybiden at 05:45 PM on August 15, 2025
My picks:
Elks by 3
Roughriders by 6
Lions by 5
posted by ic23b at 05:50 PM on August 15, 2025
Tim Horton's is in Georgia?
Tim's is awful.
posted by tommybiden at 06:05 PM on August 16, 2025
My picks:
Elks by 7
Roughriders by 8
Lions by 9
Tim Horton's is in Georgia?
posted by rcade at 02:58 PM on August 15, 2025