August 15, 2025

CFL Pickem Week 11: The Week of Blown Locks: The CFL Pickem resumes tonight with the Friday night tilt between two two-win teams: Toronto and Edmonton. Nobody scored a point last week because we all blew up so many locks (standings). Ouch!

posted by rcade to football at 02:57 PM - 5 comments

My picks:

Elks by 7
Roughriders by 8
Lions by 9

Tim Horton's is in Georgia?

posted by rcade at 02:58 PM on August 15, 2025

My picks:

Argonauts by 10 (lock)
Roughriders by 10 (lock)
Lions by 10 (lock)

posted by tommybiden at 05:45 PM on August 15, 2025

My picks:

Elks by 3
Roughriders by 6
Lions by 5

posted by ic23b at 05:50 PM on August 15, 2025

Tim Horton's is in Georgia?

Tim's is awful.

posted by tommybiden at 06:05 PM on August 16, 2025

