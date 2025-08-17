August 15, 2025

Knicks Owner Bans Thousands of Lawyers: James Dolan, the owner of Madison Square Garden and the New York Knicks, maintains an "attorney exclusion list" from his venues that uses facial recognition to keep thousands of them out of events. All attorneys at a firm that sues MSG get the banhammer. "We always are getting notice letters," said the personal injury litigator John Morgan of Morgan & Morgan. "I get letters. My wife gets letters. My kids get letters." He responded by setting up SueMSG.com looking for new cases.

posted by rcade to basketball at 07:55 AM - 1 comment