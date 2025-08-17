Knicks Owner Bans Thousands of Lawyers: James Dolan, the owner of Madison Square Garden and the New York Knicks, maintains an "attorney exclusion list" from his venues that uses facial recognition to keep thousands of them out of events. All attorneys at a firm that sues MSG get the banhammer. "We always are getting notice letters," said the personal injury litigator John Morgan of Morgan & Morgan. "I get letters. My wife gets letters. My kids get letters." He responded by setting up SueMSG.com looking for new cases.
posted by rcade to basketball at 07:55 AM - 1 comment
I don't want Dolan to give the Federal Government any more technology based exclusionary ideas.
My money's on Morgan and Morgan. Their average annual revenue is at least 10 times Dolan's net worth.
Attorneys could have a lot of fun with this.
Such as announcing a Vendetta Day. All ticket holders show up in Guy Fawkes masks to thwart facial recognition devices.
I now see the task that lies ahead of me.
I have to find a way to dupe Alan Dershowitz into suing Madison Square Garden.
If that guy gets banned, Dolan will wish he'd never been born.
Dershowitz is in the "All About Me" Hall Of Fame along with the likes of Tonya Harding, Terrell Owens, and General Douglas MacArthur.
posted by beaverboard at 01:31 PM on August 15, 2025