August 07, 2025

CFL Pickem Week 10: Tiger-Cats on a Roll: The Hamilton Tiger-Cats bring their six-game winning streak to Thursday night's home game against the B. C. Lions. The rest of the four-game slate looks competitive aside from 5-3 Montreal playing 1-6 Edmonton Friday night. Ic23b leads the pickem by 6 after a week in which Tommybiden unlocked the secrets of the CFL universe, scoring 46. Make your picks.

posted by rcade to football at 12:35 PM - 5 comments