CFL Pickem Week 10: Tiger-Cats on a Roll: The Hamilton Tiger-Cats bring their six-game winning streak to Thursday night's home game against the B. C. Lions. The rest of the four-game slate looks competitive aside from 5-3 Montreal playing 1-6 Edmonton Friday night. Ic23b leads the pickem by 6 after a week in which Tommybiden unlocked the secrets of the CFL universe, scoring 46. Make your picks.
My picks:
Tiger-Cats by 13 (lock)
Alouettes by 7 (lock)
Argonauts by 11 (lock)
Blue Bombers by 8
posted by rcade at 12:36 PM on August 07, 2025
My picks:
Lions by 7 (lock)
Alouettes by 10 (lock)
Argonauts by 8 (lock)
Stampeders by 9 (lock)
Note: I maintain my commanding lead in the race for the Costanza!!
posted by tommybiden at 12:43 PM on August 07, 2025
My picks:
Tiger-Cats by 4 (lock)
Alouettes by 7 (lock)
Argonauts by 10 (lock)
Stampeders by 4 (lock)
posted by scooby10672 at 04:46 PM on August 07, 2025
My picks:
Tiger-Cats by 12 (lock)
Alouettes by 20 (lock)
Argonauts by 17 (lock)
Stampeders by 4 (lock)
posted by ic23b at 05:31 PM on August 07, 2025
Current Standings
posted by rcade at 12:35 PM on August 07, 2025