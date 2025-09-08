NFL Sells NFL Network, RedZone to ESPN for 10% Equity: The NFL Network and RedZone Channel, two of the largest entities in sports not owned by ESPN, are becoming the property of the Beast of Bristol. ESPN is giving the NFL a 10 percent stake in itself for the deal. ESPN is also acquiring Scott Hanson, his octobox and the witching hour.
I hate this because ESPN has become a tired brand and the lack of competition will make them worse. It seems weird to me that the NFL tried so hard for so long to grow its own media, succeeded by any measure and was making profits it didn't have to share with a broadcaster.
posted by rcade at 10:20 PM on August 06, 2025