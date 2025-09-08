August 06, 2025

NFL Sells NFL Network, RedZone to ESPN for 10% Equity: The NFL Network and RedZone Channel, two of the largest entities in sports not owned by ESPN, are becoming the property of the Beast of Bristol. ESPN is giving the NFL a 10 percent stake in itself for the deal. ESPN is also acquiring Scott Hanson, his octobox and the witching hour.

posted by rcade to football at 10:10 PM - 1 comment