Why Teddy Bridgewater Won't Apologize for Providing Impermissible Benefits to High School Players: Bridgewater made news recently when he was suspended by the Florida High School Athletic Association for providing "impermissible benefits" to his players...The impermissible benefits in question? Bridgewater paid for Ubers, pregame meals and recovery services for his players.
Exactly. Or making sure that their players make it home safely.
posted by NoMich at 11:24 PM on August 06, 2025
The horror, the horror.
i'm shocked, shocked I say, that a Florida organization would rule this way.
Okay, I'm not THAT shocked.
posted by tommybiden at 12:54 PM on August 07, 2025
These stories hit different in the age of NIL.
There should never be a coach at high school level punished for feeding their players.
posted by rcade at 10:12 PM on August 06, 2025