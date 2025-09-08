August 06, 2025

Why Teddy Bridgewater Won't Apologize for Providing Impermissible Benefits to High School Players: Bridgewater made news recently when he was suspended by the Florida High School Athletic Association for providing "impermissible benefits" to his players...The impermissible benefits in question? Bridgewater paid for Ubers, pregame meals and recovery services for his players.

posted by NoMich to football at 03:04 PM - 3 comments