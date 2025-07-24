CFL Pickem Week 7: Garney Hensley Edition: The CFL's complete football monolopy on television has one last week. The Montreal Alouettes play the Calgary Stampeders tonight at 9 p.m. Eastern, followed by Edmonton/Saskatchewan Friday, Winnipeg/Toronto Saturday and Hamilton/B.C. Sunday. Ic23b leads in the contest. Make your picks!
My picks:
Alouettes by 11 (lock)
Roughriders by 14 (lock)
Tiger-Cats by 12 (lock)
posted by tommybiden at 01:51 PM on July 24, 2025
My picks:
Stampeders by 8
Roughriders by 14 (lock)
Blue Bombers by 10 (lock)
Lions by 3
My CFL expertise is a work in progress. I spent an embarrassing amount of time on a 4 a.m. thought exercise wondering why Vancouver doesn't have a team when it's such a big city. In lieu of apology I am picking B.C. this week.
posted by rcade at 02:18 PM on July 24, 2025
You missed game 3, Tommybiden. Or something went awry on the form.
posted by rcade at 02:20 PM on July 24, 2025
Revised picks:
Argonauts by 13 (lock)
posted by tommybiden at 03:15 PM on July 24, 2025
You missed game 3, Tommybiden. Or something went awry on the form.
Thank you, fixed now.
posted by tommybiden at 03:15 PM on July 24, 2025
My picks:
Stampeders by 4 (lock)
Roughriders by 7 (lock)
posted by scooby10672 at 03:21 PM on July 24, 2025
My picks:
Stampeders by 6 (lock)
Roughriders by 20 (lock)
Blue Bombers by 6 (lock)
Tiger-Cats by 3 (lock)
posted by ic23b at 06:01 PM on July 24, 2025
Contest Standings
posted by rcade at 01:45 PM on July 24, 2025