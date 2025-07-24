July 24, 2025

CFL Pickem Week 7: Garney Hensley Edition: The CFL's complete football monolopy on television has one last week. The Montreal Alouettes play the Calgary Stampeders tonight at 9 p.m. Eastern, followed by Edmonton/Saskatchewan Friday, Winnipeg/Toronto Saturday and Hamilton/B.C. Sunday. Ic23b leads in the contest. Make your picks!

posted by rcade to football at 01:45 PM - 8 comments