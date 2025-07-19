July 18, 2025

CFL Pickem Week 6: Not Really Week 6 Edition: Our Canadian Football League contest returns for the Friday night clash between 4-1 Calgary and 3-1 Winnipeg. Pick that game and the two to come during the weekend. No one got any points in the last round that we picked, which is kind of amazing.

posted by rcade to football at 02:44 PM - 3 comments

My picks:

Blue Bombers by 9
Roughriders by 8
Tiger-Cats by 17 (lock)

posted by rcade at 02:45 PM on July 18, 2025

My picks:

Stampeders by 6 (lock)
Roughriders by 4 (lock)
Tiger-Cats by 14 (lock)

posted by ic23b at 05:12 PM on July 18, 2025

My picks:

Blue Bombers by 17 (lock)
Lions by 15 (lock)
Redblacks by 11 (lock)

posted by tommybiden at 05:39 PM on July 18, 2025

