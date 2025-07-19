CFL Pickem Week 6: Not Really Week 6 Edition: Our Canadian Football League contest returns for the Friday night clash between 4-1 Calgary and 3-1 Winnipeg. Pick that game and the two to come during the weekend. No one got any points in the last round that we picked, which is kind of amazing.
My picks:
Stampeders by 6 (lock)
Roughriders by 4 (lock)
Tiger-Cats by 14 (lock)
posted by ic23b at 05:12 PM on July 18, 2025
My picks:
Blue Bombers by 17 (lock)
Lions by 15 (lock)
Redblacks by 11 (lock)
posted by tommybiden at 05:39 PM on July 18, 2025
My picks:
Blue Bombers by 9
Roughriders by 8
Tiger-Cats by 17 (lock)
posted by rcade at 02:45 PM on July 18, 2025