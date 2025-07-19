July 15, 2025

Ex-NHL enforcer breaks silence on viral golf course beatdown: 'This might be a blast': Nick Tarnasky became a viral sensation after adding some sound effects to his beatdown of a drunken instigator earlier this month and is finally sharing his side of the story on the wild scene
posted by tommybiden to hockey at 07:07 PM - 5 comments
I'm similar NoMich, really dislike physical confrontations, I used to enjoy a hockey fight. We know too much about brain injuries now, I cringe. Physical play? Hell yes, clean, hard hockey.
A drunken blowhard lout on a golf course beaking off at a fit former NHL player? The 'sound effects' were 'chef's kiss'.
I have no issue with Tarnasky's actions, in fact, I think he restrained himself.
The local constabulary do not seem to have an issue with what Nick did either.
posted by tommybiden at 12:06 PM on July 16, 2025
Alberta Tourism Council may have missed an opportunity by not dubbing in the sound effect "Banff! Banff! Banff!"
posted by beaverboard at 09:31 AM on July 17, 2025
LOL
posted by NoMich at 10:37 AM on July 17, 2025
This is amazing. Tarnasky could've been a lot rougher on the drunk who kept charging him without even trying to throw a punch.
posted by rcade at 01:38 PM on July 17, 2025
I abhor violence but I hate puffed up blowhards that are always itching for a fight, so yeah, this made me laugh. "Listen, just don't get into it with anyone these days because you don't know who is packing heat now." Needs to be updated with "...you don't know who is packing heat now or is a hockey player with a wicked sense of humor."
posted by NoMich at 08:23 AM on July 16, 2025