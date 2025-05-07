CFL Pickem Week 5: Clearly Canadian: The CFL week starts in under six hours when the undefeated Winnipeg Blue Bombers travel to McMahon Stadium to face the Calgary Stampeders. The temperate should be around 70 with only a slight chance of rain. I only say that because I looked up the forecast hoping it might be cold. In my head Canada is always cold and everybody has horses like on Heartland. Scooby leads the pickem. Make your picks.
My picks:
Blue Bombers by 13 (lock)
Tiger-Cats by 14 (lock)
Alouettes by 15 (lock)
Redblacks by 3
The Redblacks are my Canadian Jaguars. I will keep picking them until they start winning.
posted by rcade at 03:15 PM on July 03, 2025
My picks:
Blue Bombers by 7 (lock)
Tiger-Cats by 10 (lock)
Alouettes by 4 (lock)
Redblacks by 7 (lock)
posted by scooby10672 at 04:36 PM on July 03, 2025
My picks:
Blue Bombers by 15 (lock)
Argonauts by 10 (lock)
Lions by 13 (lock)
Elks by 11 (lock)
Jerry, I stink! However, the Costanza already is looming in my future.
posted by tommybiden at 06:09 PM on July 03, 2025
My picks:
Argonauts by 4 (lock)
Alouettes by 3 (lock)
Elks by 2 (lock)
posted by ic23b at 11:41 AM on July 04, 2025
