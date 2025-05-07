July 03, 2025

CFL Pickem Week 5: Clearly Canadian: The CFL week starts in under six hours when the undefeated Winnipeg Blue Bombers travel to McMahon Stadium to face the Calgary Stampeders. The temperate should be around 70 with only a slight chance of rain. I only say that because I looked up the forecast hoping it might be cold. In my head Canada is always cold and everybody has horses like on Heartland. Scooby leads the pickem. Make your picks.

posted by rcade to football at 03:14 PM - 5 comments