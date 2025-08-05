May 07, 2025

Utah Hockey Club has a new name. Here’s everything you need to know.: The mammoth is back roaming around Utah.



This time, though, it is in the form of an NHL franchise.



Smith Entertainment Group announced this week that “Utah Mammoth” is the official name of the team it acquired in April 2024. The group was called “Utah Hockey Club” for its inaugural season; that name will now be retired with the launch of the permanent branding.

