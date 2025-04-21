April 17, 2025

NBA Pickem Champion: rcade: The SportsFilter NBA Pickem champion is, ahem, me. Ufez Jones broke a lock picking the Knicks over the Cavaliers on the final Friday of the season, a 30-point swing that put it out of reach. NoMich wins the week and the Costanza. Fire Nico.

posted by rcade to basketball at 08:23 PM - 3 comments