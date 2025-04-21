NBA Pickem Champion: rcade: The SportsFilter NBA Pickem champion is, ahem, me. Ufez Jones broke a lock picking the Knicks over the Cavaliers on the final Friday of the season, a 30-point swing that put it out of reach. NoMich wins the week and the Costanza. Fire Nico.
posted by rcade to basketball at 08:23 PM - 3 comments
Typical garbage time domination by the cellar dweller that is me. Congrats on the season win, rcade.
posted by NoMich at 11:19 PM on April 17, 2025
Well done, rcade, a nice slightly belated birthday gift for you.
posted by Howard_T at 09:33 PM on April 18, 2025
Final Standings
posted by rcade at 08:24 PM on April 17, 2025