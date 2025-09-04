April 08, 2025

The Denver Nuggets have fired head coach Michael Malone with three games left in the regular season: Malone had served as Denver's head coach since 2015 and was the fourth-longest tenured NBA coach, trailing Pop, Kerr, and Spoelstra. The Nuggets are a on a four-game skid and caught up in a Royal Rumble for seeding in the West as the playoffs near.

posted by Ufez Jones to basketball at 04:38 PM - 1 comment