April 07, 2025

Blue Jays, Vlad Guerrero Jr. agree to record-breaking 14-year extension : Not only has Vlad Guerrero Jr. taken a step to be a Toronto Blue Jay for life -- a desire he has expressed frequently -- he is about to sign the richest contract in Canadian sports history. The 26-year-old first baseman has agreed to terms on a $500-million US, 14-year deal with the Jays, a ground-breaking contract both for the team and in context of sports in this country. The contract is pending a physical.

posted by tommybiden to baseball at 09:45 AM - 5 comments