Blue Jays, Vlad Guerrero Jr. agree to record-breaking 14-year extension : Not only has Vlad Guerrero Jr. taken a step to be a Toronto Blue Jay for life -- a desire he has expressed frequently -- he is about to sign the richest contract in Canadian sports history. The 26-year-old first baseman has agreed to terms on a $500-million US, 14-year deal with the Jays, a ground-breaking contract both for the team and in context of sports in this country. The contract is pending a physical.
posted by tommybiden to baseball at 09:45 AM - 5 comments
As a Blue Jays fan, I didn't really expect it either.
As a Canadian, we have both our dander and our elbows up these days.
I'm headed to Second Cup for a coffee, then to Home Hardware to get a new lawnmower.
posted by tommybiden at 10:21 AM on April 07, 2025
That is biiiiiig contract. Good for him, man, that's an awesome payday. Do you think he's worth it, though?
posted by NoMich at 10:26 AM on April 07, 2025
To dismayed US citizens thinking of jumping ship but concerned that they may not be able to weather the seasons up north:
I'm a New Englander and I know for a fact that this spring, there are Canadians thinking about lawn mowers a lot earlier than I am.
posted by beaverboard at 10:53 AM on April 07, 2025
Do you think he's worth it, though?
Hell of a good question.
I would rather the money be in Vlad's jeans than Rogers' pocket.
The Blue Jays are at somewhat of a pivot point as a franchise.
The fanbase is not happy at all with the front office, haven't been for a while now.
Ticket/concession prices at Rogers Centre (SkyDome) have skyrocketed over the past few years.
The stadium itself looks a lot better with the remodel.
Two of the smallest crowds in a decade happened during the opening homestand.
The club needed to do something, after the failed pursuits of Ohtani (with no backup plan) and Soto.
The Blue Jays have a massive fan base, but Shapiro/Atkins (Shatkins) have an odd relationship with it.
They've been with the franchise ~10 years now, and there are no warm and fuzzy feelings.
Any time Mark Shapiro speaks (or Atkins), they seem to project a 'talking down' tone.
The previous general manager, Alex Anthopoulos was quite popular, and his exit was disappointing to many fans.
All A.A. has done since leaving is be a part of winning organizations.
Will this extension boost ticket sales?
It won't hurt, but unless the team improves in the standings, fans won't flock to the park.
I think it's somewhat a damned if you do, damned if you don't situation.
Friend texted me the news around 3:30 this morning (as he headed to work).
My reply was 'great, now do Bo'.
I'm not from Missouri, but it's time for the Blue Jays to show me.
I live midway between Toronto & Detroit, more often go to see them (and other clubs) in Michigan.
Nicer facility, even with the exchange tends to be a less expensive trip, and it's easier to get to the ballpark.
I'm not going to the U.S.A. for the next 4 years (at least), Toronto traffic is brutal.
I expect my ballpark experiences for the next while will be at Labatt Park in London.
Beautiful place to watch a game (semi-pro), decent ball, great seats under $20C.
I do expect my cell/internet bill to increase next month.
posted by tommybiden at 11:40 AM on April 07, 2025
I didn't expect this news. If you get Canada's dander up they will spare no expense to keep what's theirs.
posted by rcade at 10:10 AM on April 07, 2025