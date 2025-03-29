March 27, 2025

‘Our staff made a mistake’: Toronto Blue Jays fan tossed from Rogers Centre for sporting ‘Canada is not for sale’ hat: Etobicoke resident Dan Begley was supposed to be at the Rogers Centre on Thursday afternoon watching the Jays home opener with two of his buddies.



Instead, the longtime fan said he was “escorted out of the stadium by two big security guards” just moments after the game began due to his choice of headwear.



For today’s game, Begley, who is 70, wore a Blue Jays hoodie and a red ballcap with the slogan, “Canada is not for sale.”

posted by tommybiden to baseball at 09:25 PM - 3 comments