‘Our staff made a mistake’: Toronto Blue Jays fan tossed from Rogers Centre for sporting ‘Canada is not for sale’ hat: Etobicoke resident Dan Begley was supposed to be at the Rogers Centre on Thursday afternoon watching the Jays home opener with two of his buddies.
Instead, the longtime fan said he was “escorted out of the stadium by two big security guards” just moments after the game began due to his choice of headwear.
For today’s game, Begley, who is 70, wore a Blue Jays hoodie and a red ballcap with the slogan, “Canada is not for sale.”
posted by tommybiden to baseball at 09:25 PM - 3 comments
Way to turn this guy into a national hero overnight? Lord have mercy.
posted by NoMich at 10:44 PM on March 27, 2025
Can't believe he got kicked out for that.
Can't believe that hat is necessary.
posted by rcade at 11:56 AM on March 28, 2025
My deepest apology that we're even in a situation like this.
But that doesn't excuse staff being goons first and management then having to initiate damage control after the moment goes viral.
There's an air of unsustainability and foreboding to the current corrosive moment. 45/47 has made ten times as many enemies as 35 ever did. Where there's been one Luigi, others may follow. Not a desirable scenario, regardless of how it was brought on and by whom.
posted by beaverboard at 09:59 PM on March 27, 2025