February 20, 2025

Former NFL Punter Chris Kluwe Arrested for Civil Disobedience: Chris Kluwe was outspoken when he was a Minnesota Vikings punter and continued to be Tuesday at a Huntington Beach, California, city council meeting. Kluwe spoke against a local library plaque sneaking in a tribute to MAGA, called the movement "profoundly corrupt" and "explicitly a Nazi movement," then declared he was engaging in "peaceful civil disobedience" right before he walked onto the meeting stage. He's charged with disrupting an assembly.

posted by rcade to football at 12:01 PM - 0 comments