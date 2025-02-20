February 20, 2025

Former NFL Punter Chris Kluwe Arrested for Civil Disobedience: Chris Kluwe was outspoken when he was a Minnesota Vikings punter and continued to be Tuesday at a Huntington Beach, California, city council meeting. Kluwe spoke against a local library plaque sneaking in a tribute to MAGA, called the movement "profoundly corrupt" and "explicitly a Nazi movement," then declared he was engaging in "peaceful civil disobedience" right before he walked onto the meeting stage. He's charged with disrupting an assembly.