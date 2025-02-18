February 17, 2025

Daytona 500 Crash Sends Ryan Preece's Car Airborne: William Byron won the Daytona 500 after a last-lap crash took him from ninth to first. Shortly before that a crash sent Ryan Preece airborne at Nascar's biggest race. His car looked like it popped a wheelie then flipped over multiple times. Preece was OK but he said later that when it happened "all I thought about was my daughter."

