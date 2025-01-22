January 20, 2025

Chicago Bears Hire Ben Johnson: The Chicago Bears are finalizing a deal to make Ben Johnson their next head coach. Johnson, 38, was one of the hottest commodities on the market as the offensive coordinator of the Detroit Lions since 2022. The Lions led the league with 33.2 points per game while the Bears were fifth worst despite having Caleb Williams and offensive stars like Keenan Allen and D'Andre Swift.

