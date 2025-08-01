January 06, 2025

CFL Pickem Champion: Ic23b: The winner of the Canadian Football League Pickem was Ic23b despite picking the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, who went down to the Toronto Argonauts 41-24. Tommybiden made a late charge and scored 45 in the final week of the contest, falling 21 short. I take the Costanza.

posted by rcade to football at 08:26 PM - 2 comments