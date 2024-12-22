Rickey Henderson, Hall of Famer and MLB’s all-time stolen bases leader, dead at 65: He died in the Oakland, California, area on Friday after battling pneumonia
posted by tommybiden to baseball at 03:49 PM - 2 comments
Rickey is a sure thing for Heaven. The Devil could never catch him. Really sad to see he has passed.
posted by Howard_T at 08:11 PM on December 21, 2024
"Nothing is impossible for Rickey," he said. "You don't have enough fingers and toes to count out Rickey."
It's a sad day for baseball.
posted by NoMich at 04:47 PM on December 21, 2024