December 21, 2024

Rickey Henderson, Hall of Famer and MLB’s all-time stolen bases leader, dead at 65: He died in the Oakland, California, area on Friday after battling pneumonia

posted by tommybiden to baseball at 03:49 PM - 2 comments

"Nothing is impossible for Rickey," he said. "You don't have enough fingers and toes to count out Rickey."

It's a sad day for baseball.

posted by NoMich at 04:47 PM on December 21, 2024

Rickey is a sure thing for Heaven. The Devil could never catch him. Really sad to see he has passed.

posted by Howard_T at 08:11 PM on December 21, 2024

