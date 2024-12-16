December 14, 2024

Transgender former CFL player says attending B.C. Lions ceremony as authentic self was 'euphoric': When the B.C. Lions said they were going to honour their 2000 Grey Cup championship this fall during a halftime ceremony at B.C. Place, Maven Maurer was excited but anxious.



Maurer had been a member of the plucky underdog team, the first to ever win the CFL championship after finishing the regular season with a sub-.500 record.



The days leading up to the Sept. 13 ceremony were a roller-coaster. Maurer hesitated to buy a plane ticket until the day before the ceremony, unsure if attending the event as a transgender woman was a good idea.

posted by tommybiden to culture at 02:40 PM - 1 comment