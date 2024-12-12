December 12, 2024

North Carolina hires Bill Belichick: Bill Belichick has been hired as the next coach of the North Carolina Tar Heels, the school announced Wednesday. The six-time Super Bowl champion, who has never coached at the collegiate level in any capacity, will take over the top coaching position on the open market. Apparently there are winners & losers with this.

