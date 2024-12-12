Flag planting at Ohio State would be felony under proposed law: Taking a cue from Canadian rapper Drake, Ohio state Rep. Josh Williams introduced a bill Tuesday that would classify flag planting at Ohio Stadium around Buckeyes football games as a felony. Williams, a Republican, represents Ohio's 41st district, near Toledo.
posted by Mookieproof to football at 01:18 AM - 1 comment
Ohio state Rep. Josh Williams introduced a bill Tuesday that would classify flag planting at Ohio Stadium around Buckeyes football games as a felony.
Fire up, Chips! Plant your flag in Ohio University stadium after crushing them Bobcats!
posted by NoMich at 08:45 AM on December 12, 2024