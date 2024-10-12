NBA Pickem Week 8: NBA Cup Runneth Over: The quarterfinals and semifinals of the second NBA Cup are this week's national games. Tonight its Magic/Bucks and Mavs/Thunder on TNT. Tomorrow night it's Hawks/Knicks on ESPN and Warriors/Rockets on TNT. The winners play Saturday. Make your picks.
posted by rcade to basketball at 10:53 AM - 7 comments
My picks:
Bucks by 15 (slam dunk)
Mavericks by 5
Knicks by 7
Warriors by 6
I wish the Magic weren't going into this so depleted with both Banchero and Wagner out. Going with Dallas over OK City (no surprise) but I think the Mavs are crafty late and can get the upset.
posted by rcade at 11:06 AM on December 10, 2024
Posting this at my own expense since I busted a slam on the GSW/Minnie game, but it looks like the Current Standings aren't including the last two games from last week, rcade.
posted by Ufez Jones at 12:39 PM on December 10, 2024
My picks:
Bucks by 17 (slam dunk)
Mavericks by 4
Knicks by 11
Rockets by 13 (slam dunk)
I'd have more confidence in the Mavs heading into the Thunderdome tonight if I knew for sure that PJ (the Thunder-Destroyer) Washington were playing, but he's still listed as questionable with the Jimmy Butler/Joel Embiid/Andre Drummond flu that has been running through the Dallas locker room. Still, the Mavs seem to have OKC's number until proven otherwise.
posted by Ufez Jones at 12:43 PM on December 10, 2024
My picks:
Bucks by 8
Thunder by 8
Knicks by 8
Warriors by 8
posted by NoMich at 04:11 PM on December 10, 2024
Thanks, Ufez. Last two scores added.
posted by rcade at 07:28 PM on December 10, 2024
Thanks, Ufez. Last two scores added.
I love P. J. When the Mavs are digging deep to come back late, he's usually at the center of it.
posted by rcade at 07:29 PM on December 10, 2024
Current Standings
There will be two more games added to the contest this week after the quarters end.
posted by rcade at 10:53 AM on December 10, 2024