September 25, 2024

Pirates Cut Player Four At-Bats Before $200,000 Bonus: The Pittsburgh Pirates, true to their miserly commitment to mediocrity, released first baseman Rowdy Tellez after he made 421 plate appearances this season. If he'd gotten four more, the team had to pay him a $200,000 performance bonus. The Pirates have had six straight losing seasons and only three playoff appearances the last 30 years.

posted by rcade to baseball at 06:29 PM - 3 comments