The loneliness of the low-ranking tennis player: Conor Niland was once Ireland’s No 1 player, and tried for years to climb the global ranks. But life at the bottom of the top can be brutal.
I love stories like this. For years I've been fascinated with the idea of what it would have taken to get ranked in tennis. I think you can earn a point by making an ITF tournament and winning a single match. In my head how this works out for me is that my opponent withdraws and I get a walkover, so for the next 12 months I am tied somewhere in the 3,000s at the bottom until my point scrolls off.
posted by rcade at 09:56 AM on September 20, 2024
Yes, I also enjoyed this article.
Rcade, your musing reminds me of the halfpipe skier from some years ago who managed to qualify for the Olympics by entering every event that she could, doing few/small tricks but finishing without falling, and racking up points by quantity over quality.
posted by bender at 03:07 PM on September 22, 2024
Thank you for sharing that, rumple.
Good read.
posted by tommybiden at 05:54 PM on September 19, 2024