Play SportsFilter's Fantasy Premier League: The Premier League season returns Friday, so it's time to pick your squad for the Fantasy Premier League. Click the link on this post to join or use the code e0tyua.
I will participate
posted by bender at 01:10 PM on August 12, 2024
Last season was my highest point total in 16 years of playing. Usually I don't pick the biggest stars but last year was all about Erling and Mo.
posted by rcade at 09:42 PM on August 12, 2024
You did well last year! I didn't have Haaland most of last season and did pretty well. I selected him this season, and he broke my bank. I think they should cap the top players at 13, and calculate everyone else below that. Good luck to all!
posted by Law5section2 at 09:29 AM on August 13, 2024
I have no idea who's good or not (other than obvious choices) as I don't follow Premier League that closely, but hey, why not.
posted by jagsnumberone at 03:28 PM on August 13, 2024
Me neither, jags, but that hasn't stopped me from having a team for several seasons, and last season was also a banner year for my squad.
posted by bender at 04:30 PM on August 13, 2024
Friday is the first match for the Premier League! Will the SportsFilter fantasy league be renewed?
posted by Law5section2 at 08:14 AM on August 12, 2024