July 06, 2024

Cyclist Fined for Kissing Wife During Tour de France Time Trial: The French rider Julien Bernard has been fined 200 Swiss francs for stopping during the time trial on stage seven of the Tour de France to kiss his wife and two-year-old son. Bernard said he'd gladly pay the same fine every day. "On a time trial, you have time to enjoy yourself. It’s these moments that keep me going and cycling," he said.

