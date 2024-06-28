Kyle Filipowski Drafted By Utah Jazz After His Brother Says He Was Groomed By Mormon Culture: According to Filipowski's older brother, his family has not had contact with the NBA Draft prospect in two years after a goodbye email was sent.
posted by NoMich to basketball at 09:08 AM - 2 comments
Wow, that's quite a story. I was disappointed the Raptors didn't scoop him with the 31st pick, not so much now.
posted by tommybiden at 12:52 PM on June 28, 2024
This is some story. I'd like to know if there's an Ainge factor in all this. I can envision Danny operating as a latter day puppeteer behind the scenes to secure his devalued prize.
A big thank you to Kyle's GF Caitlin who is finally giving the US a Caitlin worth questioning and taking some of the bogus heat off of Caitlin Clark.
I'm ready to ask Dennis Rodman to come out of retirement.
posted by beaverboard at 11:03 AM on June 28, 2024