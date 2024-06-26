June 24, 2024

Florida Panthers Win Stanley Cup: The Florida Panthers flirted with disaster, but ultimately won the Stanley Cup with a 2-1 game 7 home victory over the Edmonton Oilers Monday night. Carter Verhaeghe and Sam Reinhart scored the goals for Florida. This is the first NHL championship for Florida in their 31-year history.
It's been a while since I watched hockey consistently, although I do enjoy it and tune in occasionally. I've noticed this year that players tend to pin the puck against the boards more to waste time. The refs rarely call for a face-off. This was really noticable right at the end of game 7, when one of the Panthers was practially lying on the puck. Did I miss a rule change somewhere along the way?
Oh, and also my husband would want me to put in a plug for our local Kansas City Mavericks (ECHL), for which Carter Verhaeghe played. Local boy does good!
Congrats to the Panthers!
Congratuations to Corey Perry for being on the losing Stanley Cup Finals teams 4 out of the last 5 years.
In all seriousness, this is a hell of an outcome for the Panthers since they spent March seemingly setting up April tee times.
Big month for Chaminade College Prep School out in the Western STL Suburbs, where Jayson Tatum and Matthew Tkachuk were once classmates.
It was a very entertaining and worthy game 7, though the last minute fell a bit flat from what could have been. (and what had been for the several minutes prior) As Skinner skated off the ice for the man advantage, the rest of the skaters looked on wondering if they could be subbed off, too.
