May 28, 2024

Bill Walton dead at 71: Basketball Hall of Famer Bill Walton died at the age of 71 on Tuesday after a prolonged battle with cancer.





Jay Bilas remembers Walton in a moving eulogy.



For his greatness on the floor, Walton carved out a special place in the game's history that will never be forgotten. As a friend and colleague, Walton had a spirit that was bigger than life. He was a showman. I will always love Bill Walton -- he was a national treasure, and there will never be another like him.

posted by NoMich to basketball at 09:35 AM - 3 comments